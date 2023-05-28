Venus (XVS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and $2.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00018151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,775 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

