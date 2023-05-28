Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

