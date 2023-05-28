Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $38,555.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00326354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00563490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00416257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,849,635 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

