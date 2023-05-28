Virtus Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $136.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

