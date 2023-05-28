Virtus Family Office LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Virtus Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,422 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

