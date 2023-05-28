Virtus Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $66.35.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

