Virtus Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 3.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

