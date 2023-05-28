Virtus Family Office LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Virtus Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. 1,946,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,420. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

