Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

