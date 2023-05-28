Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS VDMCY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 36,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

