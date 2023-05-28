Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.80. The company had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,101. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 11.65 and a 52 week high of 17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is 13.36 and its 200-day moving average is 13.65.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

