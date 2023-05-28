Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 67.2% in May

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

VONOY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 269,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,557. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia Cuts Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.53%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

See Also

