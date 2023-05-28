Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.43 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $98.43 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00013156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.55647542 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,749,791.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

