VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.50 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $107.50 million and $342,798.61 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,442,744,606,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,241,923,224,799 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

