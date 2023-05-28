Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

