Wade G W & Inc. Buys 843 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

