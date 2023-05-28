Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $136.69.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.
Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials
In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
