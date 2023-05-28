Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

