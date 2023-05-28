Wade G W & Inc. Invests $227,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

