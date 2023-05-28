Wade G W & Inc. Invests $237,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $259.80 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.39.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

