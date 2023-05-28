Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.