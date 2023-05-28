Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $183.75. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

