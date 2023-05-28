Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $159.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

