Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

