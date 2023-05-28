Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.