Wade G W & Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.