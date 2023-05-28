Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,437,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

