Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.44 billion-$157.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.21 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 5,240,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.