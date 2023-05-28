Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $594,316.68

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $594,316.68 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,591,192 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

