Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Warby Parker Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.