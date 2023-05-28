Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

