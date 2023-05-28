Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.