Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $345.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.14.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WSO opened at $325.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.47. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

