Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.