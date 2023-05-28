Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,255. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Read More

