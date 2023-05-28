Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

