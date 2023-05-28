Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 3.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.58% of Welltower worth $178,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,523. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

