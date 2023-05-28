Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF remained flat at $34.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.