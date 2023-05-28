WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 11,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

