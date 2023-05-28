WOO Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.56 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $386.43 million and $13.56 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,036,231 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

