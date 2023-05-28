Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Woolworths Trading Up 2.1 %
WLWHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 4,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Woolworths Cuts Dividend
About Woolworths
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
