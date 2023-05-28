Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.64 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $98,680.00 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.314106 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05232259 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $94,535.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

