Wrapped TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.83 billion and $465,579.25 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07709642 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $634,881.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

