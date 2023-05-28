XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Price Up 6.8% This Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00008223 BTC on major exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $13,682.84 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

