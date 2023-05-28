Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.