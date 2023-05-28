Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

