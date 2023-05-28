Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $541.20 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $33.15 or 0.00121598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $541.20 million and $12.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00031117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

