Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $371.73 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,581,935,161 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

