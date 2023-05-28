Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 84,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.
Zomedica Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,945. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zomedica (ZOM)
