Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 84,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,945. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 251.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 678,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,302,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

