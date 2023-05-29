119,969 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,425,000 after buying an additional 105,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.87. 524,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,077. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

