12,380 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 994,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,181 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

AVEM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.72. 200,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

