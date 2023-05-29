14,142 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ICVT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 80,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

